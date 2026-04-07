‘IIT Baba’ of Kumbh fame weds Karnataka engineer

LUCKNOW: Abhay Singh, who shot to fame as “IIT Baba” and gained attention during the Mahakumbh in Allahabad last year, has tied the knot with an engineer from Karnataka. He was seen with his wife Pritika at his native place Jhajjhar in Haryana recently.
While interacting with media persons in his father Karan Singh’s chamber, who is a lawyer, Abhay said he had gone to the city to meet his parents and seek their blessings. Crowds gathered outside the chamber to take selfies with him.
Abhay said the wedding took place on February 15 on the occasion of Mahashivratri at the Aghanjar Mahadev Temple. The couple later registered it in a court on February 19. He added that Pritika, who hails from Bengaluru, accompanied him to Jhajjar for documentation work and meeting his family.
Pritika has described Singh as a simple and honest person, stating that the couple shared a common vision to promote Sanatan traditions. She said they had plans to establish a university that would combine modern education with spiritual teachings. Singh said that he was still dedicated to sadhna and spirituality. Currently living in Himachal Pradesh, the couple said they were working toward their shared goals.
However, after becoming a head-turner at the Mahalumbh, he courted controversies when he picked up a fight during a TV debate. He was also caught with narcotics in Rajasthan and spent some time in jail.
Who is Abhay Singh?
Born to a lawyer father and a homemaker mother in Jhajjar, Abhey completed aerospace engineering from IIT-Bombay in 2008. A high-paying job took him to Canada in 2016. He returned to India during the pandemic and gradually broke ties with his family, leading the life of a wanderer in spiritual pursuit.