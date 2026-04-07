‘IIT Baba’ of Kumbh fame weds Karnataka engineer

LUCKNOW: Abhay Singh, who shot to fame as “IIT Baba” and gained attention during the Mahakumbh in Allahabad last year, has tied the knot with an engineer from Karnataka. He was seen with his wife Pritika at his native place Jhajjhar in Haryana recently.

While interacting with media persons in his father Karan Singh’s chamber, who is a lawyer, Abhay said he had gone to the city to meet his parents and seek their blessings. Crowds gathered outside the chamber to take selfies with him.

Abhay said the wedding took place on February 15 on the occasion of Mahashivratri at the Aghanjar Mahadev Temple. The couple later registered it in a court on February 19. He added that Pritika, who hails from Bengaluru, accompanied him to Jhajjar for documentation work and meeting his family.