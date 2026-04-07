International drug trafficking module busted, Rs 25 crore meth seized on Gujarat–Rajasthan Highway

AHMEDABAD: The ATS units of Gujarat and Rajasthan launched a joint operation, taking swift action against an international drug trafficking module, intercepting two couriers on NH-68 and seizing methamphetamine worth ₹25 crore.

The breakthrough came after ATS Police Inspector J M Patel received confidential input, triggering a coordinated field response. Teams fanned out and sealed key stretches of National Highway 68, the critical artery linking Jaisalmer to Banaskantha.

Then, right on cue, at around 6 pm on April 6, a suspicious vehicle rolled into the trap, and officers wasted no time in closing in.

During a targeted search, a yellow bag inside the vehicle revealed a cache of suspicious substances, immediately raising red flags. The two occupants, Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalakhan, were pulled out and detained on the spot.

The seized substance was confirmed to be methamphetamine, a banned synthetic drug with a staggering street value of nearly ₹25 crore.

But the real story began to unfold during interrogation and it pointed far beyond Indian borders.

Investigators uncovered that the consignment had been dropped in Barmer by a Pakistan-based handler identified as Masat Mubarak, operating out of the Tharparkar region.