Karnaprayag rail project tunnel caves in; workers safe after late-night incident

DEHRADUN: A construction tunnel at the ongoing Karnaprayag Railway Project in Rudraprayag district was suddenly caved in late on Monday night, sparking panic among workers and prompting immediate emergency protocols.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 PM inside the Emergency Tunnel of the 7B package, located about 1.5 kilometers from the Jawadi police outpost. Construction was underway when a section of the tunnel’s roof unexpectedly collapsed, sending local staff scrambling for safety.

Fortunately, officials have confirmed that the incident resulted in no casualties. "Upon receiving information about the collapse, all relevant agencies were put on high alert," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vikas Pundir. "Emergency measures were enacted immediately to ensure the safety of those on-site."

Mahesh Bhatt, the Public Relations Officer for the construction firm overseeing the project, assured that all workers are safe and accounted for. "The company's technical team arrived at the site swiftly to assess the structural integrity of the area. Repair work began immediately, and tunnel operations have since resumed as normal," Bhatt stated.

The administration has urged the public to disregard speculative reports and rely solely on official communications.