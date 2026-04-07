Karnaprayag rail project tunnel caves in; workers safe after late-night incident

DEHRADUN: A construction tunnel at the ongoing Karnaprayag Railway Project in Rudraprayag district was suddenly caved in late on Monday night, sparking panic among workers and prompting immediate emergency protocols.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 PM inside the Emergency Tunnel of the 7B package, located about 1.5 kilometers from the Jawadi police outpost. Construction was underway when a section of the tunnel’s roof unexpectedly collapsed, sending local staff scrambling for safety.
Fortunately, officials have confirmed that the incident resulted in no casualties. "Upon receiving information about the collapse, all relevant agencies were put on high alert," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vikas Pundir. "Emergency measures were enacted immediately to ensure the safety of those on-site."
Mahesh Bhatt, the Public Relations Officer for the construction firm overseeing the project, assured that all workers are safe and accounted for. "The company's technical team arrived at the site swiftly to assess the structural integrity of the area. Repair work began immediately, and tunnel operations have since resumed as normal," Bhatt stated.
The administration has urged the public to disregard speculative reports and rely solely on official communications.
While the situation was brought under control, the incident has inevitably rekindled memories of the devastating Silkyara tunnel collapse in November 2023. That catastrophe saw 41 laborers trapped for 17 days in Uttarkashi, triggering a massive, multi-agency rescue operation. The Silkyara ordeal required the expertise of international tunneling specialists like Arnold Dix and, eventually, the deployment of 'rat-hole' miners to manually drill through the debris, highlighting the extreme risks inherent in tunneling through the fragile Himalayan geology.
Monday’s incident, though far less severe, serves as a sharp reminder of the precarious nature of large-scale infrastructure development in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.
Environmentalists have long called for stringent monitoring and geological surveys to prevent such structural failures. Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) foundation—an organisation consistently vocal on environmental and regional issues in Uttarakhand—has termed the incident a "stark warning from nature."
Speaking to TNIE, Nautiyal emphasised that the government must adopt a more cautious approach to large-scale infrastructure projects in the fragile Himalayan region. "The Silkyara tunnel collapse was not just a local incident; it served as a warning signal for operators of similar ongoing projects across the entire country," Nautiyal stated. "The government must view this latest collapse in Karnaprayag as yet another urgent reminder that the current approach to construction in these geologically sensitive zones remains fraught with risk."