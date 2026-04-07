Kashmir’s ‘Red gold’ under threat as porcupines invade saffron fields

SRINAGAR: After facing threat from urbanisation, Kashmir's famed saffron fields are now facing nocturnal invasion from porcupines, putting the world’s most valuable spice crop at serious risk.
According to the saffron growers, the porcupines are causing damage to the saffron fields in Pampore, Lethpora and adjoining areas in south Kashmir.
Known as the heartland of saffron cultivation in the Valley, these areas produce the world’s richest spice also known as “Red gold”.
The porcupines, according to the saffron growers, are eating corms—the bulb-like structures essential for the crop’s growth—leaving farmers helpless.
The Pampore MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi flagged the issue in Assembly also saying the invasion of porcupines in saffron fields in Pampore and adjoining areas has led to colossal loss to the saffron and agriculture production.
The MLA has warned that the pace of destruction of saffron fields by porcupine invasion could erase Kashmir’s saffron in coming years.
“Porcupines are devouring saffron roots. Production has fallen sharply from about 27,000 kg a decade-and-a-half ago to nearly 1,000kg now. My constituency has suffered a loss of Rs 500 crores,” the MLA said.
The porcupines are predominantly nocturnal and herbivorous, and its natural diet includes bulbs, roots, tubers, and rhizomes. It’s burrowing and foraging behaviour poses a particular threat to crops, as porcupines may directly devour the roots.
According to the MLA, due to the porcupine's invasion, farmers are shifting to other crops.
“The farmers are in distress as they cannot take action against porcupines as they are a protected species,” Masoodi added.
The government has acknowledged the threat of porcupines.
The Minister I/c Forest Ecology and Environment said a dedicated wildlife team is conducting extensive ground-level inspections of the affected saffron fields and surrounding areas.
“During field visits though no porcupines were sighted but field evidence strongly indicates porcupine activity consistent with corn damage,” he said.
Authorities attribute the increasing presence of porcupines in saffron fields to favourable habitat conditions near saffron fields, including caves, hilly crevices and overgrown private lands that provide shelter.
The administration has issued advisory to farmers, suggesting clearance of caves, crevices, bushes, and undergrowth on unattended agricultural lands to remove porcupine shelter sites.
The farmers have also been asked to install deep-set mesh-type physical barriers with an underground depth of 1.5 metres around vulnerable saffron karewas to prevent burrowing access to corm beds. “Reflective painting of tree trunks with white paint or covering with white gunny bags as a low-cost deterrent against nocturnal porcupine activity”.
The farmers have also been advised to install motion-activated lighting and sound sensors along field perimeters to startle and deter porcupines during nocturnal foraging hours.
According to the government, capturing cages are being installed in the affected areas on receipt of specific information regarding porcupine presence, enabling live-trapping for subsequent translocation to suitable forest habitat.
The administration has asked directed Wildlife Protection staff to carry out regular patrolling around saffron fields in Lethpora and adjacent villages, especially during night hours when porcupine activity is highest