Kashmir’s ‘Red gold’ under threat as porcupines invade saffron fields

SRINAGAR: After facing threat from urbanisation, Kashmir's famed saffron fields are now facing nocturnal invasion from porcupines, putting the world’s most valuable spice crop at serious risk.

According to the saffron growers, the porcupines are causing damage to the saffron fields in Pampore, Lethpora and adjoining areas in south Kashmir.

Known as the heartland of saffron cultivation in the Valley, these areas produce the world’s richest spice also known as “Red gold”.

The porcupines, according to the saffron growers, are eating corms—the bulb-like structures essential for the crop’s growth—leaving farmers helpless.

The Pampore MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi flagged the issue in Assembly also saying the invasion of porcupines in saffron fields in Pampore and adjoining areas has led to colossal loss to the saffron and agriculture production.