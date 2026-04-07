Madhya Pradesh plans state-of-art counter terrorist training centre on Bhopal’s outskirts

BHOPAL: A dedicated state-of-the-art counter terrorist group (CTG) training centre will be established by the Madhya Pradesh Police on the outskirts of the state capital, Bhopal.

The central Indian state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav made the crucial announcement after witnessing the National Security Guard (NSG) show and inaugurating the joint Integrated Capacity Building Training and Demonstration organised by the NSG for Madhya Pradesh Police personnel at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground on Monday.

“A state-of-the-art counter CTG training centre will be established in Tumda village on Bhopal’s outskirts, for comprehensive training for effectively countering terrorist attacks. A detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 200 crore has been prepared for the modernisation of the CTG, and work will start on it soon,” the CM said.

The CM added that through the planned centre, the state’s police force will be fully prepared to tackle any emergency disaster and extremist threat. Owing to the state's central location within the country, the centre will play a seminal role in overall strengthening of national security.