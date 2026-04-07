Mehendi and bhujia exports from Rajasthan take massive hit amid West Asia war

JAIPUR: The conflict in West Asia has severely disrupted key trade sectors of Rajasthan, leading to stalled shipments and rising production costs. In particular, the war and the related shipping and fuel crisis have started to dent exports of Bikaner’s famed namkeen industry and Sojat’s mehendi trade.

Currently, consignments of Sojat mehndi and Bikaneri bhujia worth crores are stuck at ports or are in long transit routes to the Gulf and European markets, causing losses to traders.

Bikaneri bhujia has a strong global presence, but it is facing challenges due to high freight costs and shipping delays caused by the war. Around 15–20 containers of bhujia, papad, and namkeen are exported from Bikaner every month, but now the export has dropped significantly.

According to exporters, shipments that earlier reached the Gulf and European markets within 30 days are now taking up to 60 days. Given the slower cargo movement and doubling of delivery times, long delays have caused perishable goods to deteriorate in transit. Industry stakeholders also report a steady rise in freight charges.