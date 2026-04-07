Modi: Work on UCC, ONOE on and govt committed to women quota bill

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the uniform civil code (UCC) and One Nation, One Election idea are the two unfinished agendas on which the BJP is working meticulously. He reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

These comments assume significance in the context of the government’s plan to introduce a bill during a special session of Parliament expected on April 15–16. Addressing party workers virtually on the BJP’s 47th Foundation Day, he stated that serious deliberations were underway on these two key issues.

“Our mission is still continuing and serious discussions are taking place in the country now on all such topics as the UCC and One Nation One Election,” he asserted. He also mentioned the introduction of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections within the general category as one of his government’s top achievements.

Modi said that the BJP’s preference for women’s reservation was old and the party first raised it in 1994. He said the current BJP-led government was fully committed to ensuring the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. “We are fully dedicated to ensuring that the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) is implemented in the 2029 General Election,” he said.