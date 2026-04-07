Modi: Work on UCC, ONOE on and govt committed to women quota bill

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the uniform civil code (UCC) and One Nation, One Election idea are the two unfinished agendas on which the BJP is working meticulously. He reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.
These comments assume significance in the context of the government’s plan to introduce a bill during a special session of Parliament expected on April 15–16. Addressing party workers virtually on the BJP’s 47th Foundation Day, he stated that serious deliberations were underway on these two key issues.
“Our mission is still continuing and serious discussions are taking place in the country now on all such topics as the UCC and One Nation One Election,” he asserted. He also mentioned the introduction of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections within the general category as one of his government’s top achievements.
Modi said that the BJP’s preference for women’s reservation was old and the party first raised it in 1994. He said the current BJP-led government was fully committed to ensuring the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. “We are fully dedicated to ensuring that the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) is implemented in the 2029 General Election,” he said.
Outlining the party’s political objectives, Modi said the BJP was determined to make India a “viksit” and “aatmanirbhar” nation across sectors, adding that the country was progressing steadily towards achieving this goal. He also emphasised that the country recognised the BJP’s commitment to overcoming challenges in its pursuit of transforming India into a developed nation.
Referring to initiatives of his government, he said, “The abolishment of hundred of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 per cent reservation for the poor in the general sections, a law to ban triple talaq, and CAA are among the countless examples of work our government has done.” He cited the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as an example of the party’s efforts in fulfilling its promises.
PM touts abolishment of black laws from British era
Modi mentioned the introduction of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections within the general category on his watch. He also cited the abolishment of black laws from the British era, construction of a new Parliament building as his government’s achievements.