Panic booking leads to LPG backlog in Uttarakhand; Officials assure adequate stock amid global tensions

DEHRADUN: Amid rising global geopolitical uncertainty following recent tensions in West Asia, officials have urged citizens in Uttarakhand to avoid panic-booking of LPG cylinders.

Addressing concerns over supply chain disruptions, the state-level coordinator for the oil industry and Divisional Retail Sales Head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Krishna Kumar Gupta, reassured residents that fuel supplies remain stable and sufficient.

During a press briefing held at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Dehradun on Monday, Gupta emphasised that while India imports approximately 80% of its crude oil and 60% of its LPG requirements, the nation’s supply infrastructure is robust.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia in coordination with both the Central and State governments to ensure there is no shortage of petroleum products,” Gupta said. “Refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, and LPG production has been ramped up to meet demand.”

While supply remains consistent, officials identified "panic booking" by consumers as the primary driver behind the current delivery delays. Data presented during the briefing indicates a backlog of approximately 6.97 days for LPG cylinders in the state.