Parliament panel proposes national highway patrol force to curb rising road deaths across India

NEW DELHI: With higher fatality rate in road crashes on the national highways remaining a major concern, a a parliamentary committee has urged the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) to set up a dedicated Highway Safety Patrol Force, on the lines of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to bring better traffic discipline among motorists, reduce road accidents, and protect highway assets.

The department related parliament standing committee on transport, tourism and culture recommended the formation of ‘National Highway Safety Patrol’.

As per the transport research wing of the ministry, nearly 4.73 lakh road accidents and 1.70 lakh fatalities were recorded in 2024, with national highways alone accounting for over 52,600 fatalities.

“The committee recommends that the ministry examine the feasibility of establishing a dedicated National Highway Safety Patrol, drawing upon successful institutional models such as the RPF, which has demonstrated effectiveness in asset protection and passenger safety across the railway network. Such a patrol, even if established initially on a pilot basis on high-accident corridors and expressways, would strengthen real-time accident response during the critical golden hour, enhance enforcement of speed discipline and lane discipline on access-controlled corridors,” read the 31-member panel report presented in Parliament recently.