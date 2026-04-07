Rahul Gandhi questions Bahujan representation in public works contracts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of fostering systemic exclusion, raising concerns over the lack of representation of ‘Bahujan’ entrepreneurs in major public sector contracts.

The Congress leader said he questioned the government in Parliament about how much of the Rs 16,500 crore worth of public works contracts awarded last year went to businesses owned by Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes.

"Their response was deeply concerning - the government does not maintain any data regarding this matter," he said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"The policy mandates that, under the public procurement process, 25% of purchases must be made from MSMEs, of which 4% is earmarked for Dalit and Adivasi entrepreneurs.

However, when it comes to the largest and most lucrative contracts --public works -- the government claims that this is not 'mandatory'," Gandhi said.

"This is not merely an administrative oversight. It is a deliberately engineered system of exclusion perpetuated through the Modi government's policies that undermines social and economic justice," Gandhi said.