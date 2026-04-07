Skymet forecasts below-normal monsoon for India in 2026

NEW DELHI: India’s private weather forecasting company, Skymet, has predicted a below-normal monsoon for 2026, estimating rainfall at 94% of the long-period average (LPA) for this year’s monsoon season. The Indian Meteorological Department has yet to release its forecast for 2026. The range for a normal monsoon is 96% to 104% of the LPA.

With an error margin of ±5%, Skymet anticipates a total monsoon rainfall of 94% of the LPA of 868.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September.

In its statement, Skymet described the spread as below normal, ranging from 90–95% of LPA. In its earlier forecast in January 2026, Skymet had assessed the monsoon to be subpar and has retained the same outlook.

According to the assessment, there is only a 30% possibility of normal to above-normal rainfall, while there is a 70% chance of below-normal to drought-like conditions.

Geographically, Skymet predicts that the core monsoon rainfed zones in central and western India will receive inadequate rainfall. North, west, and central regions are likely to experience a 6% rainfall deficit, while the eastern and northeastern regions are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. The southern peninsula is projected to receive normal rainfall.