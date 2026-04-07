Two children killed in bomb attack in Manipur

Two young children were killed and their mother sustained injuries after a suspected militant attack targeted a civilian residence in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Tuesday.Kuki

According to officials, the incident occurred around 1 am in Moirang Tronglaobi area when an explosive device was hurled at a house while the family was asleep.

The blast claimed the lives of a five-year-old boy and an infant girl aged about six months.

The injured woman, believed to be the children’s mother, was rushed to a nearby medical facility.

The chief minister said the attack was a "barbaric act" and "an outright assault on humanity and a direct attempt to derail the hard-earned peace in Manipur".

"I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Let there be no doubt, those responsible will be identified, hunted down, and dealt with firmly under the law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

The CM asserted that the state government stands resolute in protecting every citizen and will take all necessary measures to ensure that peace, order, and stability are not compromised.

He also urged the people to remain united and resolute against those who seek to disturb the collective harmony.