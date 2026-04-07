Two children killed, woman injured in bomb attack in Manipur

Two young children were killed and their mother sustained injuries after a suspected militant attack targeted a civilian residence in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Tuesday.Kuki

According to officials, the incident occurred around 1 am in Moirang Tronglaobi area when an explosive device was hurled at a house while the family was asleep.

The blast claimed the lives of a five-year-old boy and an infant girl aged about six months.

The injured woman, believed to be the children’s mother, was rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Moirang Tronglaobi, a low-lying area situated near the hill districts of Churachandpur, has witnessed intermittent violence during the ethnic unrest that escalated in 2023 and continued through 2024.

Condemning the attack, BJP MLA Th. Shanti Singh described the incident as a “heinous act” and called for strong action against those responsible.

Alleging the involvement of Kuki militant groups, he said such acts of violence against civilians were unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family, terming the killing of the children as an inhuman act that had no place in society.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area, and an investigation is underway to identify those behind the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)