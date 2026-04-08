Army Chief undertakes sortie in homegrown Prachand LCH, takes stock of HAL's helicopter programmes

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday flew the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, evaluating its performance, agility and combat readiness.

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said that during his visit to its Bengaluru facilities, the Army Chief also inspected flight hangars housing the LCH, Rotary Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (RUAV) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and was briefed on their operational roles and capabilities.

The visit comes as India moves ahead with the large-scale induction of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand. The defence ministry had approved the procurement of 156 helicopters under a Rs 62,700 crore contract in March last year.

So far, 15 helicopters have been inducted under limited series production -- 10 with the Indian Air Force and five with the Army. Of the 156 on order, 90 are earmarked for the Army and 66 for the Air Force.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr DK Sunil said most processes related to the order have been completed, with deliveries expected to commence from 2027-28. “Orders for parts development, equipment, structural components and raw materials have largely been placed,” he said.

With the development of the LCH, India has joined a select group of countries with the capability to design and produce attack helicopters. The LCH Prachand has been specifically designed for operations in high-altitude and complex terrain conditions. It is equipped with a 20 mm cannon and 70 mm rockets mounted on pods for sustained firing and can deploy ‘Helina’ anti-tank guided missiles as well as air-to-air missiles.