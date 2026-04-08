Boats sit idle at Mumbai’s historic dock as the Iran war drives up fuel costs

MUMBAI: Since it was first built in 1875, the Sassoon Dock in India’s financial capital of Mumbai has been many things: a gateway for trade with the Persian Gulf, a bustling hub for traders and laborers, as well as a center for commerce in textiles, spices, and opium.

More recently, it's been a major spot for the city’s fish trade.

But rarely has the harbor felt so muted.

The boats sit crowded next to each other in the morning sun. Their colorful flags fluttering against the backdrop of Mumbai’s high-rise skyline.

Normally, the dock hums with life. Nets are unloaded. Diesel engines rumble. Ice is hauled. Fishmongers shout over the din. Today, that chaos has been replaced by concern.

Shekhar Chogle, who owns a fishing boat and whose skin is tanned a deep, warm brown from years at sea, has been forced to keep his vessel idle since the war began. Income has fallen, labor costs persist, and rising diesel prices make fishing all but impossible.

The diesel pump at the harbor looks forlorn, a dry marigold garland hanging over it. One worker returned unsuccessfully from a gas station with six empty containers on his wood barrow. Bulk diesel prices have soared above $1.20 per liter ($4.54 per U.S. gallon), making it harder for the groups that help fishers get cheaper fuel, ice, and gear.