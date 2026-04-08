Centre tells SC adultery, same-sex rulings based on ‘constitutional morality’ not good law

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that two landmark rulings decriminalising adultery and same-sex consensual relationships were based on a subjective interpretation of "constitutional morality" and should not be treated as good law.

The submission was made before a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which is hearing petitions on discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and examining the scope of religious freedom across faiths.

The court has framed seven key questions on religious freedom, including the scope and meaning of the term "morality" under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it encompasses constitutional morality.

Advancing arguments on the second day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the concept of constitutional morality is a sentiment and not a doctrine on which legislation can be tested.

"In a country governed by democratic principles, it is always the majoritarian view that prevails, particularly when it comes to testing a law, because it is the majority that enacts the law. How do you then define morality on that basis? Thereafter, subsequently, there may be an evolution or change in understanding," Mehta said.

The bench, on Tuesday, clarified that the court will not tolerate being told the legislature has the “last word" in such matters and observed that courts cannot shy away from testing practices against constitutional principles, even if they are rooted in faith.

It, however, questioned how persons who are not devotees of Lord Ayyappa could challenge the temple custom invoking the PIL jurisdiction of the court.

The court while citing examples of other superstitious practices – witchcraft, cannibalism, and Sati – asked the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer for the Centre, if witchcraft is considered part of religious practice, would you or would you not consider it superstition?, to which the SG replied, yes and I will.

Rejecting the Centre's submission that the secular court cannot decide the issue with regard to superstitious practices, the Supreme Court on Tuesday -- while hearing a batch of review pleas challenging the Sabarimala judgement -- said that it has the authority to examine whether certain practices in a religion amount to superstition.

The court also observed that it was an issue of gender discrimination where equality in general has not been respected in the law, women has been deemed to be a property not being sui generis...this is the fundamental ratio as we read it.