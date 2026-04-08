GUWAHATI: Traditionally one-sided, the April 9 Assam Assembly elections are likely to throw up a “contest” in the true sense. There has always been a huge gap between the largest and second-largest parties in terms of the number of seats they won. In the past eight elections, the closest was a 25-seat gap in 1996, when the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 59 seats compared to the Congress’s 34.

Today, “contest” is the buzzword. Only time will tell whether the BJP-led NDA can hold its Assam fort or the Congress can upset the NDA applecart, but people at large believe that there will be a contest this time. Observers say the silent voters will largely determine whether there is a contest.

“The BJP has already managed to attract a lot of voters through its populist welfare schemes and development initiatives,” said Jayanta Krishna Sarmah, who teaches political science at Gauhati University. Similarly, he continued, the Congress-led six-party Opposition front has been able to take up some pertinent issues, including the demand for “justice for Zubeen Garg,” though whether it translates into votes remains to be seen.

“The votes of the ‘floating or undecided’ voters will be crucial for both ruling and Opposition sides,” Sarmah stated. Anup Sharma, a senior journalist, agrees about the contest, but adds, “The BJP’s seats will get reduced although NDA is likely to retain power.”

Both the NDA and the Opposition alliance have their strengths and weaknesses.

The NDA has been in power since 2016 and anti-incumbency could be a major factor against it. The second issue likely to affect the NDA is the unfulfilled demand of justice for Garg, who, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was “murdered.”