Death toll in sudden Manipur flare-up rises to five as one more protester succumbs to injuries

GUWAHATI: Tensions prevailed in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Wednesday after Tuesday’s widespread protests, even as a protester succumbed to his injuries, taking the total death toll in the sudden flare-up to five.

Curfew remained in force in all five Imphal Valley districts, such as Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. The government conditionally lifted the suspension of broadband services, but mobile data services remain suspended.

Tensions flared on Tuesday after a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl were killed and their mother was injured in a bomb attack in the wee hours at their house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area of Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, which shares a border with Kuki-majority Churachandpur district.

When news about the incident spread, locals vented their ire by setting fire to two oil tankers and a truck. Soon after, a mob stormed the camp of a central force, setting several vehicles parked inside on fire. The personnel opened fire to control the situation, and five protesters sustained bullet wounds. Two of them later succumbed to injuries.

The camp is located near a foothill area at the buffer zone, created in the wake of the bloody ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis which erupted on May 3, 2023. The Kuki hills of Churachandpur district are in the vicinity.