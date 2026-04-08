For a cause: Former CM turns poha seller to support roadside vendors

BHOPAL: In a striking scene in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Uma Bharti stood beside a small roadside stall and began serving hot poha on Tuesday morning. That was her style of protesting municipal authorities’ removal of roadside vendors.

The 66-year-old saffron-clad leader chose the Civil Lines area to stage her protest. Just a day earlier, the municipality had removed vendors as part of an encroachment drive. Broken carts and scattered utensils still marked the streets.

“I’ve talked to the administrative head of the Nagar Palika,” she said while handing a plate to a customer, “and he has assured me to halt the campaign immediately.”

Vendors gathered around her, some relieved, others still anxious. Many depend on daily earnings. “These small vendors work hard all day just to support their families,” she added. “Such actions are inhumane.”

She pointed toward the stretch leading to the collectorate. “From here to the collectorate, people survive through these carts. The way coconut water sellers and poha vendors were treated is very sad.”

Bharti demanded that vendors be allowed to continue working at their current spots. She confirmed speaking with Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal.

Police presence remained heavy as crowds grew and political attention intensified. The protest became a talking point across town.

“I’ve also spoken to the vendors. They have assured cleanliness.” Then she raised a pressing question. “What happens next will depend on the Nagar Palika’s meeting.”