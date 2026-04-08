Govt doubles 5-kg LPG cylinder quota to ease supply concerns amid Hormuz tensions

NEW DELHI: The government has doubled the daily quota of market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers as part of a broader push to stabilise fuel supplies amid disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Unlike the subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders that are used in household kitchens for cooking, the 5-kg bottles are priced at market rates. A 5-kg cylinder costs Rs 549 in Delhi as against the Rs 913 price for a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder.

The 5-kg cylinders are available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on production of a simple identity card (no address proof needed). Regular domestic connections are given after a complete KYC.

With the war in West Asia disrupting energy supplies, the government has prioritised cooking gas supply to households as the cost of commercial users, who were initially given only 20 per cent of their requirement and in steps raised to 70 per cent.

Migrant workers mostly do not have regular cooking gas connections. To ease their burden, the government has now made available higher numbers of 5-kg cylinders.

At a news briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government vide letter dated April 6 has conveyed that daily quantity of 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders in each state available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (number of such cylinders) during March 2-3.

She said in February, 77,000 kg FTL cylinders were sold and the sale on March 2-3 was higher than that.