Gurugram tops March 2026 pollution rankings, Ghaziabad most polluted India in FY 2025–26 says report

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram has been ranked the most polluted city in the country for March 2026. Haryana accounted for four of India’s top ten most polluted cities: Faridabad, Manesar, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram, as per the report of Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). It further noted that Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh remained the most polluted city overall for the entire 2025-26 financial year.

Data further showed that nine of Haryana’s 24 monitored cities exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). Gurugram recorded a monthly average PM2.5 level of 116 µg/m³. The millennium city consistently reported elevated PM10 concentrations, largely attributed to construction activity and road dust.

"Other cities in the top 10 polluted list for March include Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Singrauli, Mandideep, Ghaziabad, Manesar, Bhiwadi, Noida, and Nandesari. Haryana accounted for four of India’s top 10 most polluted cities, followed by two cities each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Haryana had the highest number of cities exceeding NAAQS, with nine out of 24 recording PM2.5 higher than NAAQS, followed by Uttar Pradesh with eight out of 21 cities exceeding NAAQS," it read.

In 2025, both Gurugram and Faridabad frequently figured among India’s most polluted cities. Earlier trends indicated that while Faridabad often recorded higher PM2.5 levels, The findings come against the backdrop of persistently poor air quality in the region.

Ghaziabad recorded the highest annual average PM10 concentration (FY 25-26) at 215 µg/m³, followed by Delhi (201 µg/m³), and Noida (195 µg/m³), all of the numbers being over three times higher than the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 60 µg/m³.

The report noted that in March 2026, 220 out of 251 cities with >80 per cent CAAQMS data reported PM2.5 levels below India’s daily national standard of 60 µg/m³. However, only three cities met the World Health Organization’s (WHO) stricter daily safe limit of 15 µg/m³.

Among NCAP cities, seven of the 96 cities with sufficient data exceeded India’s daily PM2.5 standards, and 94 of 96 cities breached the WHO guidelines. Among 155 non-NCAP cities, 154 exceeded the WHO’s daily limit, and 25 crossed the national standard.

Dehradun recorded the highest reduction in PM10 levels — about 75 per cent compared to the 2017-18 baseline — while Delhi saw a modest 17 per cent decline.