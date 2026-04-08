Haryana to offer up to Rs 70,000 aid for UPSC, HPSC prelims qualifiers

CHANDIGARH: Youth from economically weaker sections who clear the preliminary examinations of UPSC, HPSC and judicial services will be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000 by the Haryana Government to support further coaching expenses under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”.

Coaching will also be provided through evening classes in government universities.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly selected candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held here today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”, economically weaker candidates will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000.

He said the present government had committed in its manifesto to launch this scheme and, fulfilling that commitment, financial assistance will now be provided to economically weaker youth who clear the preliminary stages of UPSC, HPSC and judicial examinations.

CM Saini further detailed that students from families with an annual income up to Rs 1 lakh will receive Rs 70,000, those with income up to Rs 1.80 lakh will receive Rs 60,000, those with income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will receive Rs 50,000, and those with income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will receive Rs 25,000.

He also announced that coaching for UPSC and HPSC examinations will be provided in all government universities of the state through evening classes, ensuring that more youth can benefit and succeed in these competitive exams.

CM Saini said that the thinking, planning and decisions of an Indian Administrative Service officer determine the direction of the nation’s future, as their decisions impact the lives of millions.