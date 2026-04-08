Have 'highest respect' for Gujaratis: Kharge expressses regret over 'illiterate' remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed regret over his controversial remark referring to the people of Gujarat as "illiterate", saying he has always had and will continue to have the highest respect for them.

In a post on X, the Congress president said, "Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret."

"It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect."

Kharge on Sunday had sparked a row during his Assembly poll campaign in Kerala, calling the people of Gujarat "illiterate" and claiming they were being "fooled" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.