Indian-origin drug lord Bhinder, wanted by FBI, flees India after impounded passport was revoked, release

CHANDIGARH: A Canada-based Indian-origin international drug lord, Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, has allegedly fled India after his impounded passport was “revoked and released” due to suspected collusion by police officials.
Bhinder, a Batala-born international drug lord, was arrested in Ludhiana on March 10 last year in a 2024 Arms Act case. His passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, on April 11 at the request of Tarn Taran police.
On October 1, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, following which he applied for revocation of his passport suspension.
Sources said that on December 29, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, received an application seeking issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the release of Bhinder’s passport.
The inquiry regarding revocation of the passport suspension was forwarded to the CIA in charge in Tarn Taran, where an Arms Act case had been registered against him.
Sources further said that passports in such cases are generally made part of the case file.
Inspector Prabhjit Singh, who was in charge of the CIA, gave clearance to revoke Bhinder’s passport suspension as the matter was marked to him.
Singh further assigned it to ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who submitted a report recommending issuance of an NOC for passport release. Subsequently, a legal opinion was obtained and a “misleading” report was prepared.
The report, along with the NOC for release of the passport, was forwarded directly to the Amritsar RPO without following the proper channel, sources said.
It is learnt that another report was later prepared and sent by the CIA in charge to the Tarn Taran Sadar Station House Office, which was forwarded to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Goindwal and then to the District Saanjh office.
Based on that report, the DSP (Headquarters) again recommended issuance of an NOC to Bhinder and sent the communication to the RPO in Amritsar. The accused allegedly fled the country around 10 days ago after obtaining his passport.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Surinder Lamba said that CIA in charge Prabhjeet Singh and ASI Lakhwinder Singh were placed under suspension on April 3.
“A departmental inquiry has been ordered to ascertain why passport clearance was given despite the notorious background of the accused. Prima facie, it appears to be major negligence and apparent connivance. The roles of other officials will also be investigated,” he said.
Bhinder, who hails from Mandiala village in Batala, moved to Canada in 2014 after completing his graduation from a local college. There, he started a trucking business and smuggled drug consignments under the guise of legitimate transportation.
He lived in Brampton, Canada, and was wanted by the FBI in connection with one of the largest drug seizures in the US on February 26 last year.
In that case, federal officers arrested six of his associates and seized 391 kg of methamphetamine, 109 kg of cocaine, four sophisticated weapons and vehicles from their possession.
Following the crackdown by the FBI, Bhinder allegedly evaded the agency and clandestinely returned to India, where Punjab Police later tracked him down and arrested him in Ludhiana.