Indian-origin drug lord Bhinder, wanted by FBI, flees India after impounded passport was revoked, release

CHANDIGARH: A Canada-based Indian-origin international drug lord, Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, has allegedly fled India after his impounded passport was “revoked and released” due to suspected collusion by police officials.

Bhinder, a Batala-born international drug lord, was arrested in Ludhiana on March 10 last year in a 2024 Arms Act case. His passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, on April 11 at the request of Tarn Taran police.

On October 1, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, following which he applied for revocation of his passport suspension.

Sources said that on December 29, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, received an application seeking issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the release of Bhinder’s passport.

The inquiry regarding revocation of the passport suspension was forwarded to the CIA in charge in Tarn Taran, where an Arms Act case had been registered against him.

Sources further said that passports in such cases are generally made part of the case file.

Inspector Prabhjit Singh, who was in charge of the CIA, gave clearance to revoke Bhinder’s passport suspension as the matter was marked to him.

Singh further assigned it to ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who submitted a report recommending issuance of an NOC for passport release. Subsequently, a legal opinion was obtained and a “misleading” report was prepared.

The report, along with the NOC for release of the passport, was forwarded directly to the Amritsar RPO without following the proper channel, sources said.