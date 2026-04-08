Indian Railways boosts telecom, digital infra in 2025–26 for safety, efficiency and passenger experience

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday stated that Indian Railways has made notable progress in strengthening its telecom and digital infrastructure during 2025–26, with a strong focus on improving safety, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing the passenger experience.

Highlighting key achievements, the Ministry said a major milestone has been the upgrade of the Unified Telecom Backbone Infrastructure using Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP MPLS) technology. “This high-capacity network is being developed to meet present and future bandwidth requirements of mission-critical railway applications. The system enables centralized accessibility of video surveillance and will support core railway systems such as Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC), Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), video conferencing, and other operational applications”, the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

It further noted that IP MPLS has so far been commissioned at 1,396 railway stations, marking an important step towards a digitally integrated railway ecosystem.

On passenger safety, the Ministry said, “In the area of passenger safety and security, Indian Railways has expanded its Video Surveillance System (VSS) across 1,874 railway stations. The system is equipped with advanced AI-based Video Analytics for automated detection of events such as intrusion and loitering, along with Facial Recognition Software for real-time identification and monitoring”.

Emphasising the importance of these advancements, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier remarked that “the cameras will be the eyes of the system, and AI will be its brain”, underlining the transformative role of artificial intelligence in strengthening railway security.