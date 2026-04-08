J&K LG Manoj Sinha sacks two government employees over alleged terror links in crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dismissed two government employees over their alleged links with terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, official sources said.

The action was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution as part of the administration’s “zero-tolerance to terror” policy aimed at removing militant influence from government institutions.

Sinha has recently said he would not rest until “the last thread of the terror cancer is torn from the body of government machinery”, and reiterated that security agencies would “completely, decisively and permanently end the scourge of terrorism”.

One of the dismissed employees, Farhat Ali Khanday, a Class-IV staffer in the education department in Ramban district, was allegedly linked to Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials said he had used his government position as a cover to revive militant activities and build local networks.

According to a PTI report, Khanday first came under the scanner in 2011 during investigations into a hawala network that distributed funds to families of militants. He was arrested the same year but later secured bail and allegedly continued his activities.