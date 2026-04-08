J&K LG Manoj Sinha sacks two government employees over alleged terror links in crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dismissed two government employees over their alleged links with terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, official sources said.
The action was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution as part of the administration’s “zero-tolerance to terror” policy aimed at removing militant influence from government institutions.
Sinha has recently said he would not rest until “the last thread of the terror cancer is torn from the body of government machinery”, and reiterated that security agencies would “completely, decisively and permanently end the scourge of terrorism”.
One of the dismissed employees, Farhat Ali Khanday, a Class-IV staffer in the education department in Ramban district, was allegedly linked to Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials said he had used his government position as a cover to revive militant activities and build local networks.
According to a PTI report, Khanday first came under the scanner in 2011 during investigations into a hawala network that distributed funds to families of militants. He was arrested the same year but later secured bail and allegedly continued his activities.
Investigations reportedly showed that he remained in contact with militant networks and acted as a facilitator. A chargesheet was filed against him in a special court in 2022.
According to officials, Khanday’s name surfaced during the interrogation of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police for distributing terror funds to seven militant families. He was subsequently arrested and jailed, but was later released on bail and continued alleged terror-related activities.
The second dismissed employee, Mohammad Shafi Dar from Bandipora, was working in the rural development department and had been appointed on compassionate grounds.
He was allegedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and is said to have provided logistical and operational support, including arranging safe houses, facilitating movement of militants, and sharing sensitive information about security forces.
Dar was arrested in April 2025 during a joint naka check, during which arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle and a grenade, were recovered from his possession, sources said.
Further investigation suggested he had become an active operational associate and was allegedly involved in planning attacks on security forces.
Officials said the action is part of a broader crackdown under which more than 90 government employees with alleged terror links have been dismissed so far in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sinha reiterated the administration’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring that no element inimical to the state operates within government systems.
(With inputs from PTI)