LeT module busted, two Pakistan terrorists nabbed

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police has busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Toiba module by arresting two Pakistani terrorists, who were on run for 16 years, and three Srinagar residents. The Pakistani terrorists were arrested from a village in Punjab.

The busting of the LeT module comes months after J&K police in coordination with other agencies unearthed an interstate white-collar terror network linked to the November 11 Delhi blast.

Pakistani terrorists—Abu Huraira and his aide Usman alias Khubab—had infiltrated 16 years back and set up a base in Srinagar. “They were facilitated by some locals, who provided safe hideouts and financial support to LeT terrorists. The two were evading security agencies for 16 years,” police said.

The terror module was busted after police during investigation detained many people, including a woman, for questioning. “Police have formally arrested three Srinagar residents. The trio had divulged information about Abu Huraira and Khubab,” the source said.

J&K police in association with other agencies conducted searches at 19 locations.

4 AK-47 rifles

Security forces have recovered four AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades, electronic equipment, mobiles and laptops.