Lt Governor sacks two more J&K government employees under Article 311 over alleged militant links

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday terminated the services of two more government employees over their alleged militant links by invoking Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India.

The sacked government employees have been identified as Farhat Ali Khanday, a Class IV (MTS) employee in the education department and a resident of Banihal in Ramban, and Mohammad Shafi Dar, a Class IV (plantation watcher) in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and a resident of Hajin in Bandipora in north Kashmir.

In similarly worded dismissal orders, it was stated that the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied, after considering the facts and circumstances of each case and on the basis of information available, that the activities of the two employees were such as to warrant their dismissal from service.

The orders stated that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that, in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in both cases.

Accordingly, the Lt Governor has dismissed both the government employees from service with immediate effect.

Official sources said Farhat was allegedly working for the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and using his government position as a cover to revive militant activities and build networks in the region.