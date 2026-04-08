Measured thaw: Jaishankar–Rahman talks aim reset; Dhaka renews Hasina extradition demand

In a bid to reset ties after months of strain, India and Bangladesh on Wednesday signalled a measured thaw, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman agreeing to explore new proposals to deepen bilateral cooperation through existing institutional mechanisms.
This development comes even as the Bangladesh side reiterated its request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal.
“Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch,” Jaishankar said in a post after the meeting.
The Foreign Ministry statement highlighted India’s intent to rebuild engagement, and said “External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new Government and further strengthen bilateral ties. The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date.”
It added that both sides also “exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest” and agreed to undertake consultations on key bilateral issues.
A statement issued by Bangladesh outlined the scope of the high-level engagement.
“Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi today,” with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir and High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah also present.
It added that the delegation also held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval shortly after arriving in the capital.
“In the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of advancing bilateral relations between the two countries in various dimensions. They also discussed key regional and international issues,” the statement said, reflecting convergence on restoring momentum in ties.
Dhaka also outlined its policy direction under the new leadership. “Rahman stated that the recently elected BNP Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would pursue its foreign policy in accordance with the principle of ‘Bangladesh First’ and on the basis of mutual trust and respect and reciprocal benefit,” it said.
The statement further highlighted cooperation on legal and security matters. Rahman “thanked Indian Government for apprehending the suspected killers of Shaheed Osman Hadi,” adding that “both sides agreed that the arrested individuals will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries.”
Economic and connectivity issues also featured prominently. According to Dhaka, Jaishankar indicated that “Indian visas to Bangladeshis, particularly medical and business visas, would be eased in the coming weeks,” a move likely to address long-standing concerns.
Energy cooperation formed another key pillar of engagement. Rahman “expressed thanks” to Puri for recent diesel supplies and requested increased volumes of fuel and fertiliser.
“The Government of India will consider the request readily and favourably,” the statement noted.