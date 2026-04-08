Measured thaw: Jaishankar–Rahman talks aim reset; Dhaka renews Hasina extradition demand

In a bid to reset ties after months of strain, India and Bangladesh on Wednesday signalled a measured thaw, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman agreeing to explore new proposals to deepen bilateral cooperation through existing institutional mechanisms.

This development comes even as the Bangladesh side reiterated its request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal.

“Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch,” Jaishankar said in a post after the meeting.

The Foreign Ministry statement highlighted India’s intent to rebuild engagement, and said “External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new Government and further strengthen bilateral ties. The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date.”

It added that both sides also “exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest” and agreed to undertake consultations on key bilateral issues.