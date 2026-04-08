NCERT’s Class 9 English textbook pushes multilingual learning under NEP 2020

NEW DELHI: The newly released National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) English textbook for Class 9 places a strong emphasis on promoting Indian languages through English, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Titled Kaveri, the book, which was ready as early as January, has now reached the market.

Amid the recent language controversy involving the Union Education Minister and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the textbook makes an ambitious push to promote multilingualism and cultural rootedness among students.

A senior NCERT official told this reporter, "The thrust is on promoting Indianness. A frequent feedback we received from teachers was that the students found it difficult to relate to the context in the lessons. This has been redressed here. Right from the name 'Kaveri', metaphorically used to convey 'River of Knowledge', students will be able to relate to the content throughout."

The attempt at promoting multilingualism is evident from the opening chapter, extracted from Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Sudha Murthy’s book How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories.

While it explains that ‘Avva’ means mother in Kannada spoken in North Karnataka, the competency exercise at the end of the chapter highlights that India has 22 major languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Students are asked to list words such as grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, sister and brother in any five Indian languages by interacting with classmates or teachers.

The chapter titled Winds of Change, accompanied by pictures of hand fans (pankha) from different states, asks: “Does anyone in your family use a hand fan? What do you call it in your language?”