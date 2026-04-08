Parking, landing charges for domestic carriers cut by 25% for three months amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: To help domestic aviation sector tide over the huge operational challenges posed by the West Asia crisis, the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday announced a 25% cut in the present landing and parking charges for domestic carriers for a period of three months.

It will be implemented with immediate effect. This relief measures will offer airlines a cumulative relief of Rs 400 crore, said an official release.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "With the ultimate aim of supporting airlines and, in turn, passengers, airfare increases are being further contained by reducing landing and parking charges levied by airport operators".

"This step is part of the Ministry’s overall effort to keep the aviation sector stable during this volatile period and to ensure ease of flying for passengers. This is a significant intervention to provide relief to airlines grappling with increasing operational costs," he added.