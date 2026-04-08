Patients turning to online self-diagnosis increase health risks, delay medical care: Experts

NEW DELHI: In an increasingly digital-first healthcare environment, more patients are turning to online searches, home remedies, and AI-driven tools to self-diagnose and make treatment decisions, experts said here Wednesday.

This trend is a key driver of delayed medical care and rising health risks, they added.

Incomplete or misinterpreted information often leads individuals to delay professional consultation or opt for inappropriate treatment pathways, they added.

Vineet Aggarwal, Group COO, Paras Health, said, “India’s healthcare system has traditionally been reactive, with patients often seeking medical attention only after symptoms become severe. This often leads to late-stage diagnosis, reducing the chances of successful treatment and significantly increasing healthcare costs for families.”

The growing reliance on incomplete or partial information is not without consequences. When health decisions are based on unverified inputs, critical symptoms are often overlooked or underestimated, allowing conditions to progress silently, the doctors said.

They emphasised that timely intervention by qualified medical professionals remains essential, particularly for serious and chronic diseases.

Quoting recent data from National Family Health Survey-5, ICMR, and The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia, which highlighted major gaps in early detection across India, they said, only 1.9% of women have undergone cervical cancer screening, and 0.9% each for breast and oral cancer.