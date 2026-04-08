PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 80,000 crore Pachpadra refinery on April 21

JAIPUR: Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which have triggered concerns over petroleum and gas supply, Rajasthan is set to receive a major boost with the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery on April 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pachpadra in Balotra district to inaugurate the refinery, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹80,000 crore. The programme received formal approval during Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s recent visit to Delhi.

Confirming the development, the Chief Minister described the refinery as a “lifeline” for Rajasthan’s economic transformation, particularly for the Marwar region. In a social media post he said the project would open new avenues of employment for the youth and accelerate industrial growth across the state. Sharma had earlier met the Prime Minister to discuss the inauguration and later held meetings with BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during which the date was finalised.

From an employment perspective, the refinery is being hailed as a game-changer. The project is expected to generate around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, spanning technical, skilled, and semi-skilled roles, along with significant expansion in the service sector. Officials say the economic impact will extend beyond urban centres, benefiting rural areas as well.