Priyanka Gandhi slams Himanta Sarma’s remarks on Kharge, seeks PM’s clarification

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the language used “utterly shameful and unacceptable”, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify whether he endorses the “insult”.

The controversy arose after Sarma criticised Kharge, saying he was “speaking like a mad man” due to old age, in response to the latter’s demand for central agencies to probe allegations against the Assam Chief Minister.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “The kind of abusive and derogatory language used by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, is utterly shameful and unacceptable.”