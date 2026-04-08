Property ownership norms in unauthorised colonies eased

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to lakhs of property owners in 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, the Centre on Tuesday announced a revised “as is where is” based policy to simplify and speed up the regularisation process.

This includes easier issuance of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips for properties under the Pradhan Mantri–Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

Under the updated framework, the requirement of an approved layout plan has been removed. This condition was previously seen as a major obstacle to regularising property in these colonies. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said the revised norms will help residents secure ownership rights more easily. He also said that new construction in these colonies will now be allowed as per the prescribed building bylaws.

Convenience shops up to 20 square metres will be regularised if they have access to a right of way of six metres. For shops up to 10 square metres, the required right of way can be less than six metres.