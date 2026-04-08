Property ownership norms in unauthorised colonies eased

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to lakhs of property owners in 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, the Centre on Tuesday announced a revised “as is where is” based policy to simplify and speed up the regularisation process.
This includes easier issuance of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips for properties under the Pradhan Mantri–Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).
Under the updated framework, the requirement of an approved layout plan has been removed. This condition was previously seen as a major obstacle to regularising property in these colonies. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said the revised norms will help residents secure ownership rights more easily. He also said that new construction in these colonies will now be allowed as per the prescribed building bylaws.
Convenience shops up to 20 square metres will be regularised if they have access to a right of way of six metres. For shops up to 10 square metres, the required right of way can be less than six metres.
In a key administrative change, responsibility for regularisation has been shifted from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the revenue department. The DDA had been handling the process since the launch of PM-UDAY in October 2019. So far, ownership rights have been granted to about 40,000 properties, reflecting a slow response to the scheme.
The scheme allows property owners to grant ownership, transfer, or mortgage rights to property holders based on documents like a General Power of Attorney, an Agreement to Sell, proof of payment, and possession papers. Conveyance deeds are issued for built-up properties on government land, while authorisation slips are issued for properties on private land.
At a joint press conference with CM Rekha Gupta, Lal said, “We have decided to regularise properties on an ‘as is where is’ basis. From today onwards, any new construction or redevelopment in unauthorised colonies will be allowed only with the permission of MCD, in accordance with its norms. We have shared satellite and drone maps with the municipal body, and it has also set up an encroachment cell to monitor encroachments. The MCD will conduct a survey every two months.”
Major changes
Land use of plots/ buildings in 1,511 colonies to be treated as residential
Lack of approved layout plans, no barrier
Layout plans will be prepared by an inter-agency cell (DDA, MCD, Delhi govt) using satellite imagery
Revenue dept to issue conveyance deeds or authorisation slips