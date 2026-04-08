Rs 39 crore assets of Al-Falah chief frozen in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 39 crore in a money laundering probe against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, sources said on Tuesday.

A provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze these properties.

The attached assets include a house in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, agricultural land in Faridabad’s Dhauj and funds held in bank accounts and fixed deposits. Sources said the total value of these assets is Rs 39.45 crore.

Siddiqui, 61, is currently lodged in jail. The latest action is part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of students of his educational institutions by misrepresenting their accreditation and recognition.

The case is also linked to a larger probe into a “white-collar” terror module connected to the November 10, 2025, suicide bombing near Red Fort, in which 15 people were killed. The bomber, Dr Umar Nabi, was a faculty member at Al-Falah University.

Investigations revealed that other doctors linked to the university, including Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Shaheen Shahid Ansari, were also part of the terror module.