Two-thirds of young adults at NCD risk; nearly half of workers prediabetic or diabetics: Report

NEW DELHI: Two in three young adults in India are already at risk for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), while nearly half of the working population are prediabetic or diabetic, and eight in 10 are overweight, said a report released on Tuesday.
According to the sixth edition of Apollo Hospitals’ 'Health of the Nation 2026 - The complete picture decoded' report, released on the occasion of World Health Day, India’s most common health risks are arriving earlier and staying hidden longer.
Based on over three million preventive health assessments conducted across the Apollo ecosystem in 2025, the report found that health risks are already present in young and working populations, even before symptoms appear.
Highlighting that risks vary by age, gender, and lifestyle, the report presented startling facts. The report said that women show distinct risk patterns, including anaemia and increasing central obesity with age.
It also said that the mean age of breast cancer detection through routine mammography, based on Apollo data, was 51, nearly a decade earlier than in Western populations.
In India, breast cancer arrives sooner. Among women over 40 screened, 1 in 359 had breast cancer, all asymptomatic.
It also said that B12 deficiency peaked in women's 20s, precisely when it matters most for fertility and neurological health. By their 40s, nearly 9 in 10 had central obesity. Across menopause, diabetes prevalence rises 2.5x, driven by the metabolic shift that central weight gain accelerates.
The report said that one in five people under 30 were found to be prediabetic, while more than half were obese, and more than half had abnormal cholesterol.
Nearly 7 in 10 were deficient in Vitamin D, and close to half had low Vitamin B12 levels.
Also, nearly two-thirds of under-30s assessed had poor flexibility, strength, or balance, linked to stiffer arteries, a higher risk of falls, and a shorter lifespan.
Early screening across 20,164 students (aged 17–25) found that two in three had at least one underlying health risk. In working populations (average age 38), eight 8 in 10 were overweight; nearly half had prediabetes or diabetes, and one in four had high blood pressure.
Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said: “The true strength of a nation depends on the well-being of its people. For too long, health checks were viewed as routine blood tests and vitals, merely a reactive response driven by fear. Today, we are signalling a significant change. Genuine health is personal, proactive, and highly precise.”
“Since no two lives are the same, our approach to prevention must be as individual as the people we serve. We are pushing the boundaries of science - from gut microbiome health to advanced long-term risk patterns - because a comprehensive health check is the ultimate act of self-stewardship.”
Highlighting that their data shows that women in India continue to carry a significant health burden that often goes undetected, Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Every woman’s well-being is a force multiplier that strengthens families, communities, and the economy. Estimates suggest that closing the women’s health gap could add up to $1 trillion annually to the global economy by 2040.”
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Healthy longevity is not a matter of chance; it requires early, continuous action. The right health check at the right time can detect heart disease and cancer at Stage 1, when they are most treatable.”
"The future of healthcare lies in predicting disease using population data, geographic insights, and insights into lifestyle and epigenetics. “India must move beyond symptom-led care to a predictive, continuous, and personalised approach. Don’t postpone your health, schedule a checkup today," she said.
The report also said that as conditions like diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol build up, gut diversity dropped by about 9% in those with multiple issues, said the report, adding that the gut flags metabolic problems before they surface.
“These findings highlight that routine blood tests alone may not capture certain underlying conditions,” the report added.