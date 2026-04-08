Two-thirds of young adults at NCD risk; nearly half of workers prediabetic or diabetics: Report

NEW DELHI: Two in three young adults in India are already at risk for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), while nearly half of the working population are prediabetic or diabetic, and eight in 10 are overweight, said a report released on Tuesday.

According to the sixth edition of Apollo Hospitals’ 'Health of the Nation 2026 - The complete picture decoded' report, released on the occasion of World Health Day, India’s most common health risks are arriving earlier and staying hidden longer.

Based on over three million preventive health assessments conducted across the Apollo ecosystem in 2025, the report found that health risks are already present in young and working populations, even before symptoms appear.

Highlighting that risks vary by age, gender, and lifestyle, the report presented startling facts. The report said that women show distinct risk patterns, including anaemia and increasing central obesity with age.

It also said that the mean age of breast cancer detection through routine mammography, based on Apollo data, was 51, nearly a decade earlier than in Western populations.

In India, breast cancer arrives sooner. Among women over 40 screened, 1 in 359 had breast cancer, all asymptomatic.

It also said that B12 deficiency peaked in women's 20s, precisely when it matters most for fertility and neurological health. By their 40s, nearly 9 in 10 had central obesity. Across menopause, diabetes prevalence rises 2.5x, driven by the metabolic shift that central weight gain accelerates.

The report said that one in five people under 30 were found to be prediabetic, while more than half were obese, and more than half had abnormal cholesterol.