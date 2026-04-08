Union Cabinet approves various infra projects, hike in fertiliser subsidy

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a series of decisions with a combined financial implication of over Rs 1.74 lakh crore, including an increase in Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) on fertiliser rates for the Kharif season by Rs 4,317 crore.

The cabinet also approved two Hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh worth Rs 40,000 crore, the second phase of Jaipur Metro (42 Kms) with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore and an upward cost revision to Rs 79,459 crore from Rs 43,129 crore for the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery project at Pachpadra in Balotra district.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has approved a subsidy outlay of approximately Rs 41,533.81 crore for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif 2026 season. The decision has been taken with an aim to protect farmers from volatile global input costs and ensure adequate nutrient availability.

“The decision pertains to the fixing of NBS rates for the Kharif season (April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026). The approved outlay marks an increase of around Rs 4,317 crore compared to the Rs 37,216.15 crore allocated for Kharif 2025, reflecting higher global fertiliser prices and input costs, particularly in view of the West Asia conflict, the Minister said.