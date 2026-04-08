UP: Man accused of cattle smuggling arrested after police encounter

A man, accused of being involved in cattle smuggling, was arrested by the UP police after an encounter that injured him, near the Ghataheda village in Saharanpur, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Another man, allegedly the accomplice of the accused, was also injured in the police firing.

The arrested accused was identified as Usman alias Mani, a resident of Kamela Colony under the Qutub Sher police station, and currently living in Budhakheda under the Chilkana police station area.

According to Circle Officer Munish Chandra, a police team was patrolling the Budhakheda Sanganor road when it received information about some persons allegedly planning cattle slaughter near the Ghataheda village.

On reaching the spot, the police saw two persons with a bovine near a mango tree in an orchard.

When the police challenged them, the accused allegedly opened fire with the intent to kill, he claimed.

The accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was apprehended, while the other managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A 315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges, two spent shells, tools used for cattle slaughter and a live bovine were allegedly recovered from the accused man's possession, according to police.

Chandra said intensified patrolling and checking drives are being carried out across the district to curb criminal activities.

The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accomplice, with combing operations in progress, the police said.

Police also said the accused has around one-and-a-half dozen cases registered against him, including those under the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, and for cattle smuggling and theft.

(With inputs from PTI)