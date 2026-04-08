US envoy says discussed strengthening India-US ties during meeting with Trump

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday said he had held discussions with President Donald Trump on strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi.

In a post on X, Gor said he had an "outstanding dinner" with Trump on Tuesday, shortly before the American leader announced a temporary ceasefire following a nearly six-week-long US-Israeli war on Iran.

"Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time," Gor posted on X on Wednesday.

The dinner comes as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Washington DC on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The visit comes as both sides work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India, and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Meanwhile, US envoy Gor earlier met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick here and discussed the commercial roadmap for the two countries and the opening up of a market of 1.4 billion people for American products.

Gor said he discussed with Lutnick a new Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to connect India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, and also strong participation from New Delhi in the upcoming SelectUSA Summit near here.

(With inputs from PTI)