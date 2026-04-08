‘Vishwaguru stands exposed’: Congress mounts sharp attack on Modi over Pakistan’s role in US-Iran ceasefire

The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre, calling the role played by Pakistan in facilitating the ceasefire between the United States and Iran a “severe setback” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “highly personalised diplomacy” and stating that the “self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the global community would cautiously welcome the two-week ceasefire in the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

“The conflict had begun on February 28th with the targeted assassinations of the topmost echelons of the regime in Iran. These had started just two days after Prime Minister Modi had completed his much-trumpeted visit to Israel, a visit that diminished India’s global stature and standing,” Ramesh claimed.

He further criticised the Prime Minister for remaining silent on Israel’s actions. PM Modi had said nothing about Israel’s "genocide" in Gaza and its aggressively expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank, Ramesh said.

“The role played by Pakistan in bringing about the ceasefire is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Mr Modi’s highly personalised diplomacy,” he said.