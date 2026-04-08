'What has the US achieved?' asks CM Omar Abdullah after ceasefire deal

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the outcome of the recent US-Iran ceasefire, asking what the United States achieved in the Iran war.

Reacting to media reports of the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as part of the truce, Abdullah remarked that the passage was already "open and freely available" before the war began.

"So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open and freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39 day war achieve for the US?" the chief minister said in a post on X with the hashtag "UnjustWar".