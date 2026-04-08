Women to help India take the next big leap

India’s development story is often narrated through numbers, growth rates, infrastructure expansion and economic milestones. Yet the most profound transformation of the past decade lies beyond statistics. It is reflected in a deeper societal shift—the emergence of women not merely as participants, but as leaders shaping the nation’s future.

This transition towards women-led development is neither incidental nor isolated. It is the outcome of a deliberate and sustained effort to create an enabling ecosystem that supports women across every stage of life. From the birth of a girl child to her journey as an entrepreneur, professional, or public representative, the approach has been holistic, continuous and transformative.

Political participation has witnessed a significant transformation. With 12,14,885 women elected representatives—constituting 49.75% of the total 24,41,781 representatives in panchayati raj institutions—women are actively shaping governance at the grassroots. In this continuum, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam marks a historic and transformative milestone by providing one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.