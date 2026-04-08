Women to help India take the next big leap

India’s development story is often narrated through numbers, growth rates, infrastructure expansion and economic milestones. Yet the most profound transformation of the past decade lies beyond statistics. It is reflected in a deeper societal shift—the emergence of women not merely as participants, but as leaders shaping the nation’s future.
This transition towards women-led development is neither incidental nor isolated. It is the outcome of a deliberate and sustained effort to create an enabling ecosystem that supports women across every stage of life. From the birth of a girl child to her journey as an entrepreneur, professional, or public representative, the approach has been holistic, continuous and transformative.
Political participation has witnessed a significant transformation. With 12,14,885 women elected representatives—constituting 49.75% of the total 24,41,781 representatives in panchayati raj institutions—women are actively shaping governance at the grassroots. In this continuum, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam marks a historic and transformative milestone by providing one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
It reflects the nation’s unwavering commitment to strengthening women’s leadership in higher legislatures. The true potential of this landmark reform can only be realised through effective implementation. There is a pressing need to operationalise the provisions of the Act at the earliest, ensuring that women’s voices are not just acknowledged, but institutionally embedded in the country’s democratic framework. Its early enforcement will not only accelerate inclusive governance but also serve as a powerful catalyst for a more representative and equitable political landscape.
For decades, gender bias influenced India’s demographic and social indicators. Today, that narrative is being steadily rewritten. Initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have sought to challenge entrenched mindsets and reinforce the value of the girl child. The impact is visible in the National Family Health Survey 5, which recorded a sex ratio of 1,020 females per 1,000 males, signalling a meaningful societal shift. For mothers, institutional support has expanded significantly. Under the PM Matru Vandana
Yojana, over Rs 20,149 crore has been disbursed to more than 4.28 crore women, providing inancial assistance during pregnancy.
Increasingly, women are not just participating—they are leading. India’s startup ecosystem is witnessing a steady rise in women founders and decision-makers. Financial inclusion has played a pivotal role in this transformation. Under the PM Mudra Yojana, 57.79 crore loans worth over `40 lakh crore have been extended, with nearly 66% women beneficiaries. Inclusion has deepened through the Jan Dhan Yojana, under which 57.93 crore accounts have been opened, of which 55.7% belong to women.
The scale of transformation is even more striking at the grassroots. Around 10 crore women have been mobilised into over 90 lakh self-help groups, fostering financial independence. This ecosystem has enabled over 3 crore women to emerge as Lakhpati Didis, with SHGs receiving bank credit of over Rs 12.50 lakh crore. Additionally, 84 lakh rural women have become entrepreneurs, while 5 crore women farmers have been trained in advanced and sustainable agricultural practices.
Can empowerment evolve from subsistence to prosperity? Initiatives like Lakhpati Didi aim to strengthen income generation, while the Drone Didi initiative, targeting the training of 15,000 women as drone pilots, reflects a forward-looking approach.
Empowerment is also about easing everyday burdens. Over 10.56 crore smoke-free kitchens under the PM Ujjwala Yojana have improved health and reduced drudgery. The construction of more than 11.8 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission has enhanced dignity and safety. Housing under the PM Awas Yojana, with 73% women beneficiaries, has strengthened ownership and security. Together, these interventions redefine dignity in everyday life.
Women are entering spaces once considered beyond their reach. Workplace reforms have contributed to this shift. The new Labour Codes promote inclusivity by enabling women to work across sectors, including night shifts, with appropriate safeguards. They emphasise equal remuneration, social security and dignity.
Institutional support remains critical. The National Commission for Women has expanded its work to proactive engagement and capacity building. Initiatives such as She Serves guide women aspirants, the Yashoda AI tool equips them with technological skills, Campus Calling fosters youth awareness, ‘She is a Change Maker’ campaign strengthens grassroots leadership, and Mahila Jansunwai ensures accessible redress.
What emerges is a convergence of efforts shaping a new era of women-led development. This is the right moment for a decisive thrust that can scale these gains to the next level. Implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam can provide this impetus. The journey ahead is filled with opportunity, where nari shakti promises to shape a stronger, more inclusive and brighter India.
Vijaya Rahatkar
Chairperson, National Commission for Women
(Views are personal)