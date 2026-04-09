23-year-old student drowns in water-filled pit in Noida

LUCKNOW: A 23-year-old student died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Noida on Wednesday night.

Harshit Bhatt, a student at Amity University, had gone out with three friends. Police sources claimed that the four students, after finishing their semester exams, consumed alcohol before going to an empty plot.

During the outing, he had entered the deeper end of the pit and drowned. His friends tried to rescue him but failed.

They entered the pit to bathe. During questioning, Harshit’s friends said they had bathed in the same pit earlier as well, but this time Harshit moved into deeper waters and drowned.

Police, along with SDRF and NDRF teams, reached the spot within about 20 minutes of receiving information. The youth was pulled out and rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to Noida DCP Saad Mian Khan, Harshit was pursuing a course in Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and was in his sixth semester. His father serves in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Ladakh. He is survived by a brother and a sister.