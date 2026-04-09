Absconding Ex-ACS held in Delhi in Rs 960 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal from Delhi in connection with the Rs 960 crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam after he had been on the run for weeks.

Agarwal had gone into hiding after an ACB court issued arrest warrants in February against four accused in the case. The agency had since been conducting continuous raids at multiple locations to trace him.

Acting on specific intelligence about his presence in Delhi, an ACB team carried out an operation and apprehended him. However, his lawyer has claimed that Agarwal himself informed the ACB about his appearance.

Earlier, the ACB court had issued an arrest warrant against Agarwal, and officials had intensified efforts to execute it. Sources said the court had also indicated that if the warrant was not carried out, proceedings to attach the accused’s properties could be initiated, adding pressure to the investigation.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that since the probe began in 2024, 11 accused have been arrested so far, while three others remain absconding. Agarwal has now been brought to Jaipur, where he will be interrogated further.