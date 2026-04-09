Army ramps-up info-warfare game after Op Sindoor, rollout to Corps level

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has operationalised a dedicated Information Warfare Organisation and is now expanding its psychological and cyber units down to the Corps level after lessons from Operation Sindoor.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, speaking at the Ran Sanwad tri-services dialogue in Bengaluru on Thursday, formally revealed that the organisation comprises a Psychological Defence Division and a Command Cyber Operations Wing.

“The Psychological Defence Division under a Brigadier is playing a very, very pivotal role,” Gen Dwivedi said. He added that the Command Cyber Operations Wing would, “in a later time frame, also go down to the Corps headquarters.”

This means that the Army’s 14 Corps-level formations will have their own info-warfare capabilities.

The general was candid that this is the beginning of a longer journey. “We have just made the beginning. This is phase one. Based on this, we will move on to phase two and phase three,” he said. The phased rollout mirrors the Army’s recognition that information warfare is not a monolithic challenge. Domestic operations carry a different character from what expeditionary forces face when deployed in unfamiliar territory.