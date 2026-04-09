Assam polls: From promises to personal attacks in big poll face-off

GUWAHATI: The stage is set for the 126-seat Assembly elections in Assam on Thursday.

An Opposition front, comprising Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPM, CPI(M-L) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference, will take on the might of the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking a third straight term in power. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front are the two other NDA entities.

The NDA had an aggressive campaign, wooing voters by promising to drive out the “infiltrators”, sustain the state’s development trajectory, maintain peace and solve the perennial problem of floods.

The Congress’s biggest promise was to ensure justice for musician Zubeen Garg within 100 days of coming to power.

“The results may impact the elections in ethnic violence-hit Manipur next year, and in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya in 2028,” an analyst said. BJP had opened the gateway to the Northeast by winning Assam in 2016, even as the Congress continued to lose its ground in the region.

The BJP fought the 2016 and 2021 elections under Sarbananda Sonowal’s leadership. This marks the first time Himanta Biswa Sarma has led the party into an election. During campaign, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to make Sarma the chief minister again.