Assembly bypolls: Voting underway in Nagaland’s Koridang, Tripura’s Dharmanagar

Voting for byelections to Nagaland’s Koridang and Tripura’s Dharmanagar assembly seats began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

In Tripura’s Dharmanagar constituency in North Tripura district, 46,142 voters are eligible to decide the fate of six candidates, with women voters (23,758) outnumbering men (22,348).

"Polling for the byelection in all 55 booths began at 7 am amidst tight security. Voters were seen standing in queues in various polling centres to exercise their democratic right", returning officer Debjani Choudhury said.

She said webcasting has been ensured in all booths, along with EVMs backed by VVPATs to maintain transparency.

"An elaborate security arrangement has been made to ensure free, fair and violence-free voting. In view of a possible cyclone between April 8 and 10, adequate sheds have been set up at all booths," she added.

The Dharmanagar bypoll, necessitated by the death of Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen in December, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the BJP, Left Front and Congress contesting separately.

In Nagaland’s Koridang constituency, polling also began at 7 am across 30 stations and will continue till 4 pm, election officials said. A total of 22,382 voters, including 11,071 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

Six candidates are in the fray in the bypoll, triggered by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen on November 11 last year.

Officials said 13 polling stations have been categorised as vulnerable and 17 as critical, with additional security deployed and surveillance intensified. Two booths are being managed entirely by women staff.

Authorities said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

Security has been significantly tightened following election-related violence on April 5 and 6, in which one person died and several vehicles were damaged.

Counting of votes for both seats is scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)