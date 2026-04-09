Bangladeshi woman, Indian lover held in Haridwar for using fake IDs

HARIDWAR: Uttarakhand police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman and her Indian partner for allegedly residing in the country illegally using forged credentials.

The arrest, made during a routine verification drive, has exposed a sophisticated racket involved in manufacturing fraudulent Indian identity documents.

The accused woman, whose identity has not been disclosed pending further investigation, was apprehended in the Jwalapur area near Vaishnavi Enclave on Wednesday.

Following her detention, police also arrested her partner, Shyamdas, a resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, who reportedly facilitated the forgery.

According to police, a search of the premises led to the seizure of the woman’s original Bangladeshi passport and national identity card, alongside a cache of counterfeit Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, an Indian passport, and a marriage certificate.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar confirmed the details of the operation. "This action was executed by a joint team of Jwalapur police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) under the ongoing 'Operation Prahar.' We are conducting a thorough investigation into how these documents were procured and whether others were involved in the forgery network," Bhullar told TNIE.