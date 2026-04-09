Bhopal Diary: First woman IFS officer to head state wildlife wing

1st woman IFS officer to head state wildlife wing

A 1992 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer identified as Dr Samita Rajora has become the first woman to head the wildlife wing of the forest department in the tiger-cheetah state of Madhya Pradesh. The officer was recently appointed as the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF-Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of the state. In another first, a 1990 batch IFS officer Vibhash Kumar Thakur has become the first foreign service officer to be appointed by the state government as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis in Bhopal.

10 MLAs among 33 BJP state spokespersons

Ten MLAs, among two former women ministers, Archana Chitnis and Usha Thakur, have been appointed state spokespersons by the ruling BJP. The list of 33 state spokespersons also includes six former legislators, among them Sanjay Shah, the brother of controversial minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. Besides the two former ministers, the other eight sitting MLAs appointed as state BJP state spokespersons include four first-time legislators: Niraj Lodhi, Gaurav Pardhi, Chhaya More and Santosh Barkade. Six former MLAs also include the journalist-turned-three-times former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya.

Diwali deadline for 2028 Ujjain Kumbh fair works

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav has set Diwali 2027 as the deadline for completing all proposed works related to Ujjain Simhastha (Kumbh Fair), which is slated to be organised in the first half of 2028. Chairing the fifth meeting of the Ministerial Committee constituted for the Simhastha-2028, the CM emphasised that all infrastructure works must be completed within the stipulated time frame while maintaining high-quality standards. The committee also approved 22 works worth `2,923.84 crore for Simhastha 2028 and cleared the construction of an integrated command and control centre at an estimated cost of `139.14 crore.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com